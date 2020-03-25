|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Barrie on Monday, March 23, 2020 in his 57th year. Loving son of Helen Thompson and late John Thompson. Dear brother of Gloria Thompson. Will also be sadly missed by his friend Nancy Wilson. Cremation has taken place. At the request of the family there will be no services held. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 25, 2020