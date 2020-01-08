|
Passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late John Edward 'Ted' Bourgault. Loving mother of Bradley Windover. Proud grandmother of Samantha Windover 'Sweetpea' (Jay). Amanda Smith and her husband Dallas. Dear sister of Zetta Ellett (late Al), Debbie Thompson (Roy), Wanda Windover, David Bouley, Billy Bouley, and Iris Grant. Gloria will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. followed by cremation. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Lung Association. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca