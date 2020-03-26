|
At the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Monday, March 23, 2020. Survived by her loving husband Paul M. Smith, of Barrie. Loving mother of Craig, Charlotte, Olivia, Collin (Kelly), Ryan and Daniel. Dear sister of Vallee Shatford (David) and the late Judy Chantler. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life for immediate family will take place at a later date. Goldie's favourites were Dolphins, cats, art and especially family and friends. Cremation entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. "There is no place like home" Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020