Passed away peacefully at home in Barrie, ON, on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 69. Gord spent many years volunteering with the Kinsmen Club and AWANA program. He enjoyed golf, Nascar, and spending time at the cottage. Took great pride in his career as a Fraud Investigator with Intertan and the Bank of Montreal. Stubborn as a mule; loved life and had a great sense of humour. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Fawcett) for 48 years. Loved father of Ryan and Holly (Dave Griese). Dear brother of Graham (Paula), Robert, Richard (Annette Bergeron), Mary (Joa) Santos, Elizabeth Whan, and Michael (Yvonne). Son-in-law to Kaye and Connie Fawcett. Brother-in-law to Leon (Kim), Dan (Maureen Kane), Bill (Lisa), Scott (Erin), and Robyn (Randy) Archer. Gord was predeceased by his parents Parlane and Mary Christie and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held at this time. Memorial donations to The Canadian Cancer Society or The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 5, 2020.
