|
|
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday December 11th, 2019 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital. Gord, in his 80th year, beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Richens), 2017. Loving father of Darren, Shelly (Steve) Gervais and Bradley (Kim). Proud and loved papa of Alicia, Kaiden and Olivia. Dear brother of the late Don (Brenda), Fred (the late Noreen), Denny (Mary), Millie (the late Al) Patterson, Sylvia (Walter) Henson, Sally (Harvey) Patten and Rod (Brenda). Gord will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, the Richens family and all of his friends. A Celebration of Gord's Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 Maple Street, Collingwood on Saturday January 11th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice Georgian Triangle-Campbell House www.hospicegerogiantriangle.com would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.com