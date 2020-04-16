Home

Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
With a heavy heart, we would like to share the passing Gordon Hilts at Southlake Hospital on March 10th from complications of cancer. A strong and determined man, he had an enthusiasm for life like no other. Gord had many loyal friends from his 35 years at Woodbine Racetrack, being well respected for his horsemanship and was well known in his community of Tottenham. Gordon was a compassionate and caring man to his wife Barbara Hilts, to his children Melody Pelliciotta, (Marco) and Jeff, (Margaret), stepdaughter Nicole Kayali and grandchildren Blaze, Raven and Aya. He will be missed terribly by his sisters: Doris Williams, Donna Beckett, and Linda Stainton, (Paul); his brothers Ronald, (Barbara) and Russell, (Carrie) Hilts; as well as his large extended family from the Markham/Stouffville area. Gordon is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Maggie and his sister Catherine McArthur. Because of COVID-19, the memorial service has been postponed. A notice will be posted to announce the date, time and location.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 16, 2020
