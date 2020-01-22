|
Passed away peacefully at Spencer House, Orillia on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Fox (nee Wilson). Much loved father of Linda Flemming (Ian) and Neil Fox (Barb). Loving grandfather of Tamara (Rick), Tim (Romi), Laura (Dale), Mark, Matthew (Josie), Rebekah (Azard) and Aaron (Pragashini) great-grandfather of thirteen great-grandchildren. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to a through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020