Gordon Oliver Colton
Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a hard fought battle with Mesothelioma at the age of 76. Predeceased by his wife Victoria "Vicki" (nee Maude) also survived by his loving companion Dianne Wilkes. Dear father to Laura Colton and husband Brad, Bryan Colton and wife Diana. Fondly remembered by Robert Wilkes (Kris) and Trevor Wilkes (Melanie). Loving grandfather to Olivia, Zachary, Thea, Jackson, Amy and Kennedy. Predeceased by his sister Marilyn Booth and husband Walter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Gord will be sadly missed by all. If desired, memorial donations to Hospice Huronia or Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Oncology Unit would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 27, 2020.
