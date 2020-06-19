Gordon ROBITAILLE
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, June 15, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Martha Robitaille (nee Ladouceur). Brother of Sister Bernadette Robitaille and predeceased by Gilbert, Leo, Freda Farand, Cecile Bondi, Monica LaRocelle, Isabelle Brown and Elmer. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church. Interment at St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to Hospice Huronia or St. Ann's Church would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
