Gordon ROBITAILLE

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, June 15, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Martha Robitaille (nee Ladouceur). Brother of Sister Bernadette Robitaille and predeceased by Gilbert, Leo, Freda Farand, Cecile Bondi, Monica LaRocelle, Isabelle Brown and Elmer. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church. Interment at St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to Hospice Huronia or St. Ann's Church would be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store