Gordon Shank

Peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Loving partner of Chris. Cherished father of Carrie, Ron and Scott. Loving grandfather of many. Dear brother of George. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 4, 2020.