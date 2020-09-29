1/1
Gordon (Woody) Sharpe
Peacefully at his home in Rama on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved partner of Sharon Anderson. Loving father of Andrea (Ian), Jason (Mandy), Jeff (Shannon), and Tiffany (George). Remembered as a wonderful Step Father of Shari, Karen, Derek, and Barry Anderson, and Step grandfather. Proud Papa of Brittany, Brad, Brandi, Aisha, Jarred, Emily, Jaden, Drake, and Draden. Awesome Great Papa of Zack, Sophie and Hope. Dear brother of Jiggs (Jackie), Frank (Darlene predeceased). Woody is predeceased by his siblings Viola, Cliffton, Fred, Bill, Wally, and Stanley. Close friend of Donald Anderson and Rick Morano. Woody will be dearly missed by his family, friends and his fury companion Charlie. Visitation will be held at The Rama Community Hall, Rama Road on Thursday October 1st from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A service for family and close friends will be held at the Rama Community Hall on Friday October 2nd 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rama First Nation Food Bank (Rama Distribution Program) through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
