Passed away peacefully February 18, 2020 in loving care at Mill Creek Home. Although he'd hate to admit his date of birth, Gord was born February 27, 1922 in Gravenhurst to John and Maude Roach. Gord is predeceased by his older sister Laura (Watson) and his younger brother Reg. Gord honourably served overseas during the Second World War. Following the War, Gord briefly played professional football, as a running back, for both the Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes. After his retirement from football, he found his true calling as a clothier and owner of Gord Roach Men's Shop. While once described by the Barrie Examiner as the 'Beau Brummel of Barrie', with his undeniable style and attitude, his friends just affectionately called him 'LORD GORD'. Gord spent much of his spare time serving the community. He spent decades volunteering for the Kempenfelt Kiwanis Club, sitting on the boards of the David Busby Centre and Compassion Canada. He was a fixture at the Barrie Golf and Country Club where his reputation for club throwing was legendary. He sure loved his golf buddies whom have long since passed. Most importantly, Gord would want to be remembered as the loving husband of Phyllis Roberta Johnson (November, 2013), a woman with whom he had the most powerful devotion. He will sadly be missed by his son Peter, his daughter Jane (Harald) and his three grandsons whom he adored and cared for. Special thanks to all the staff on the Silver Birch wing of Mill Creek Care Centre, with special thanks to nurse Jasna. Donations can be directed to Alzheimer Society of Canada. A service for Gord will be held in the spring. Condolences my be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 25, 2020