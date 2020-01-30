|
Gordon Perrault, loving husband and father, died January 12, 2020 at age 85 after an unexpected stroke. Gord is the son of Francis and Dora (Paquette) Perrault of Midland Ontario, where Gord grew up on Sixth Street with his two older brothers Norman (deceased) and Donald, and two younger sisters Frances, and Doreen (deceased). As a youth Gord was active as a Sea Cadet, altar boy at St. Margaret's Church, paper boy, hockey player and high school athlete. Gord received degrees in Science and Physical Education from McMaster University before attending Ontario College of Education. He was a Physical Education teacher and coach in Kapuskasing for a decade, then moved to Hamilton Ontario where he taught science for fifteen years, then becoming a school administrator for ten years. He retired in 1992 as Principal of Glendale Secondary School, Hamilton. Gord was a loving husband to Diane (Pond) for over 62 years. Together they raised two sons John (Janice) and Paul (Vicky) and two daughters Camille, and Kristine (Terry). Gord has nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Gord retained ties with the Midland area as the family enjoyed their family cottage on Peek-a-Boo Trail since 1962. Gord's funeral mass was conducted at St. Ann's Church, Ancaster Ontario on January 12. All arrangements were under the care of Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Homes, Ancaster Chapel.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020