Gordon "Austin" WIGGINS
Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at Hospice Simcoe on September 15, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Fern (nee Leigh) for 66 years. Honoured father of Susan Patton (Ed), the late Shelley Booth (James), Todd Wiggins (Sandy) and Heather Burdick (Corey). Proud grandfather of Bill (Cheryl), Erin, Sutherland (Jacq), August, Carsten, Mary (Nathan) and Rachel (Dan). Cherished great grampa to Liam and Everett. Survived by his brother Lawrence (Joyce) and sister-in-law Pat Leigh (the late Orval). Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, with a private family interment at Alliston Union Cemetery. If desired, donations in memory of Austin may be made to Hospice Simcoe or to a charity of choice and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 18, 2020.
