Passed away on Friday December 20, 2019 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the age of 69. Loving husband of Kim Wilson, father of Robert (Jenna), Richard (Brandice) and Ryan (Brittany). Cherished Papa of McKenzie, Grayson, Jackson, Hannah, and Gavin. Dear brother of June (Mike), and Irene (the late Mick). Scotty is predeceased by his parents Robert and Jean Lindsay. Scotty will be sadly missed by his Nephews Michael, Paul and John and by his niece Lindsay. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at Carson Funeral Homes - Doolittle Chapel, 54 Coldwater St. East Orillia, Ontario (705) 326- 3595 or (705) 526-6551 on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 1pm - 4pm. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.