Passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 2, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of Martin for 28 years. Loving mother of Deborah (Jeff) Cormier, Wendy (Greg) Freeman-Boyle, and step-mother of Martin (Jeanne) Bokesch, Toni (Gail) Bokesch, Heidi (Kirk) Gustafson, and Frank (Lynn) Bokesch and the late Anita Bokesch. Cherished Nana/Grandma of Ryker, Reegan, Larkyn, Jody, Kirk, Jeremy, Katharina and Kevin and Great Grandma of Jayce, Emmett and Aurora. Dear sister of Bonnie (Don) Wardle, George (Leslie) Martin, and Jean (Lory) Cameron. She will be remembered also by many nieces, nephews, and her extended Bokesch family. Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Grace, donations may be made directly to Furry Friends Animal Shelter at 705-792-4911, or the Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre https://ontariospca.ca/barrie/. Online condolences may be forwarded to family at www.peacefultransiton.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 13, 2020.