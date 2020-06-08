Passed away at home on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Grace, beloved wife of the late Ernest Resch. Loving mother of Ken Hipwell (Leona) of Manitoba. Grandmother of Corrie. Predeceased by her parents Agnes and Elmer Duncan. Sister of the late Norman and Bertha. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held. Grace and Ernest will be interred together at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 8, 2020.