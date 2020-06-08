Grace Ellen HIPWELL-RESCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Grace, beloved wife of the late Ernest Resch. Loving mother of Ken Hipwell (Leona) of Manitoba. Grandmother of Corrie. Predeceased by her parents Agnes and Elmer Duncan. Sister of the late Norman and Bertha. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held. Grace and Ernest will be interred together at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved