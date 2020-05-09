Passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the age of 95. Grace is survived by her son Richard Cruise and many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her four brothers and sister. Grace will be sadly missed but never forgotten Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 9, 2020.