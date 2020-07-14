On July 10, 2020, passed suddenly and peacefully in her 87th year. Loving mother of Paul Doane, Jamie (Heather) Doane, Destiny (Paul) Vanderkruys, Randy (Carol) Doane, Donna Filion Andrews, Tami (Jim) Halliday, and Kelly (Tom) Green. Cherished Grams to Thomas, Daryl (deceased), Heath, Adam, Amie, Amanda, Chad, Jamie, Stephanie, Jonathan, Ashley (deceased), Danielle, Tobi, Cole, Mitchell, Scott, Sean, Cory, Kelly, Kate, and Matthew. Adored by her great-grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings Reynolds, Nelson, and Doris Malcolm. Thank-you to the wonderful staff at Blue Mountain Manor in Stayner, for creating such a caring warm environment for Grace to feel it was her home. Grace will be sadly missed by her entire family. Her love of every member will never be forgotten. At Grace's request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. For those who wish, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com