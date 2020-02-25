|
|
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Graham Edward Swales (ED. Swales) On Friday February 21st., 2020.. For 30 years Ed was the owner/operator of "The Water Market" water treatment store on Colborne St. in Orillia. He was much loved and highly respected by his staff at the Water Market. Ed battled Non- Hodgkins Lymphoma for a time, eventually attaining remission. He then faced Melanoma of the eye, losing his eye to the cancer. The Melanoma metastasized to his liver and lungs, but Ed faced his end of life with acceptance and a strong Faith in his Lord and Saviour. Well done good and faithful servant! Ed was born and raised in Midland, working in his Father's Menswear Store, but eventually working in sales and living in South Africa, Germany and England. Ed had a brilliant mind. He was a man of great wisdom and prided himself in his later years with his personal inventions. Ed was a good man and lived a Christian Life. He devoted his spiritual life to his Church and his Lord, and was a member of 1st. Baptist Church in Barrie, and previously 1st. Baptist Church in Orillia, and Hillside Bible Chapel in Orillia. Ed leaves his loving and loved wife of 9 years to Judith (Judy) Rodger Swales, her children: daughters Laura (John) Siddall, Janis (Chris) Lees, and son Jeff (Jennifer) Rodger, along with her 7 Granddchildren. He was so loved by Judy's Family. Ed was the Ex-Husband of Trudy Swales, the Father and Grandpa to his estranged sons Derek and Jim Swales and their Children. He was a loving Dad to daughter Sandy Holland (Jason Holland) and proud Grandpa of Grandchildren Malachi and Sadie Holland. Ed was also a very loving Dad to his late son Bill. We wish to thank Hospice Simcoe for their devoted and caring end of life palliative care. We also thank Dr. Malik, Doctor of Palliative Care for her kindness and caring to Ed. Cremation has taken place. PRIVATE ARRANGEMENTS. Memorial Gifts, if desired, may be made "In Memory of Ed. Swales" to HOSPICE SIMCOE AT www.hospicesimcoe.ca 'ABSENT FROM THE BODY, PRESENT WITH HIS LORD'
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 25, 2020