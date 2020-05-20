Grant Evan GIBBONS
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in his 66th year. Loving son of Doris Gibbins and the late Bill Gibbins. Dear brother of Allan of Alberta. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside ceremony will be held at St. James Cemetery, Stroud. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society through the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME, 7910 Yonge Street (Stroud). Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
