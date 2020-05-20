Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in his 66th year. Loving son of Doris Gibbins and the late Bill Gibbins. Dear brother of Allan of Alberta. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside ceremony will be held at St. James Cemetery, Stroud. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society through the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME, 7910 Yonge Street (Stroud). Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.