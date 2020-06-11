(Retired and dedicated GTA Field Superintendent and Harris Rebar Teammate for over 30 years) After a short but courageous battle with an aggressive form of Lymphoma, Lawrence passed away peacefully. Remembered by his loving wife Wanda, 2 sons Paul (Nel and Nel's 3 daughters Lorissa, Jessica and Kristyn) and Dave (Michelle) and their 2 children Jessica and Sara, 2 daughters Angela (Robert) and their 2 children Anastasia and Ariana and Tanya (Tim) and their 2 children Jacob and Alexandra. Loving remembered by his siblings Yollande, Omer (Denise), Sylvia, Edmond (Lucie) and Raymond (Lise), and his many nieces and nephews. He started his peaceful journey with his family by his side. During this unprecedented time of a pandemic, he was allowed to be surrounded by love, cherished memories, song, laughter and many tears. He waved goodbye to his loved ones and joined his parents, Olina and Aldege Gravelle, having known he had lived his life to the fullest. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation - Cancer Care Unit. Arrangements under the care of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. To sign Lawrence's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 11, 2020.