GREGORY DAVID SCHNARR Born December 30 1964, Died April 4, 2020 Father, Partner, Loyal Friend, Confidant, Brother and Son Greg built his life in Wasaga Beach, he went to public school in Wasaga Beach and graduated high school at CCI. He worked at Pilkington Glass for over 33 years and the coworkers he worked with over the years and still until his passing were considered family. Greg loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, ATV riding and he taught his daughter Kiauna about all that he knew about the outdoors. He loved to cook. He taught Kiauna how to cook and sew. His passion was his Triumph Motor Cycle that he built and Harley's. He loved to ride. He was blessed to have friends that he still spent time with that he grew up with from Public School. Greg is survived by his mother Marlene, sister Audrey (Greg Parkes), brother Donny (Maribel) and brother Robert. His Nephews Tristan, Josh, Ben and Charo. He is sadly missed by his partner Rachel and biggest supporter and father of Kiauna . Kiauna is the best of both of them. Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation to Home Horizon Transitional Support Program - Barbara Wieder House Collingwood would be appreciated by Greg's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020