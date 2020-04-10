Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY SCHNARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY DAVID SCHNARR


1964 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORY DAVID SCHNARR Obituary
GREGORY DAVID SCHNARR Born December 30 1964, Died April 4, 2020 Father, Partner, Loyal Friend, Confidant, Brother and Son Greg built his life in Wasaga Beach, he went to public school in Wasaga Beach and graduated high school at CCI. He worked at Pilkington Glass for over 33 years and the coworkers he worked with over the years and still until his passing were considered family. Greg loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, ATV riding and he taught his daughter Kiauna about all that he knew about the outdoors. He loved to cook. He taught Kiauna how to cook and sew. His passion was his Triumph Motor Cycle that he built and Harley's. He loved to ride. He was blessed to have friends that he still spent time with that he grew up with from Public School. Greg is survived by his mother Marlene, sister Audrey (Greg Parkes), brother Donny (Maribel) and brother Robert. His Nephews Tristan, Josh, Ben and Charo. He is sadly missed by his partner Rachel and biggest supporter and father of Kiauna . Kiauna is the best of both of them. Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation to Home Horizon Transitional Support Program - Barbara Wieder House Collingwood would be appreciated by Greg's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -