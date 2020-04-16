|
Suddenly at his home in Barrie on April 11, 2020 at the age of 52. Beloved son of Basil and the late Florence Newhook. Loving father of Jessica Newhook and Brenden Carere-Newhook, step-father of Amber Wyllie and Hope Carere. Dear brother of Roz Legge (Jim), Colleen Sheppard (Gord) and Kelly Kane (Paul). Greg will be sadly missed by Michelle Sovulj, as well as his nieces, nephews, and many friends at Honda, where he worked on the press and driving forklift. Cremation has taken place, with private family arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 16, 2020