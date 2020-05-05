Greta Marie Clarke (Moesker) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in the comfort of her home in Sudbury, Ontario, on May 1, 2020. Greta was the eldest daughter of Cor (pre-deceased) and Rika Moesker of Orillia, Ontario. She and Brian Clarke had four boys together. Greta was a devoted mother to Marshall (Daphne), Joel, Scott, and Brad (Laura). A fun and loving Oma to the "loves of her life" Calvin, Travis and Wally Clarke. Special sister/friend to Joanne Jermey (Paul), Angela Kennedy (Wayne) and Bev Borrelli (Frank). Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews and great-aunt to five. Greta's circle of friends was wide and she nurtured these relationships with intent. Greta was a talented photographer and humanitarian who freely shared her talents and her resources. Organizations she was particularly passionate about included: Camp Quality for children with cancer; School of St. Jude for the disadvantaged in Tanzania, South Africa; and Paso for Paso's in Guatemala. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Camp Quality Northern Ontario or the charity of your choice. An appropriate Celebration of Life, given current social restrictions, is being considered and details will follow.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.