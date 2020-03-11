|
Passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Gretel is survived by her husband Hans, her two sons John and Stephen her daughter-in-law Marnee and her grandchildren Jacklyn and Daniel. She led a very full life and her favourite pastime was being at the cottage with her family; enjoying the outdoors and spoiling her grandchildren. Her cooking was beyond fantastic and her baking was legendary! We will dearly miss her at dinnertime. The gardens she grew whether at the cottage or home were a labor of love with a rainbow of color and scent. A fresh bouquet was always at hand. Despite her no-nonsense attitude, stubbornness, blaming her family for anything missing we have always known that she was a loving and caring person. That evidence is in the sorrow and pain felt in our hearts at her passing. Like the heroine in her favourite Harlequin romance novel her fiery spirit will live in our hearts forever! Each person leaves their mark; like throwing a rock in a lake it sends ripples ever outward into the future. We will miss you terribly Oma xo.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020