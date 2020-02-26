|
1931-2020 Gretta McGuire (neé O'Grady) died peacefully in Barrie, Ontario on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by love and with her loyal daughter, Teresa, at her side. She was just two months shy of her 89th birthday. She had been a loving wife to her husband, John McGuire, for 47 years, and was cherished by her four children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was the eldest of five children born to Mary and Frank O'Grady in Cong, County Clare in the west of Ireland. While working in Salthill near Galway one year, she met a handsome young man named John McGuire. They married in 1952 and then sailed across the Atlantic to build a new life together in Canada and raise a family. In their early years together, they moved around from Toronto to Ajax to Port Hope, settling back in Toronto for many years until they retired and moved to Barrie, Ontario. Though she became a proud Canadian citizen in the 1950s, when she spoke of "home" she meant Ireland, and she loved to go home to visit family when she could. She had a curious mind, an open heart, a strong Catholic faith, a firm belief in the value of an education, and a natural talent as a teacher. She completed her education by going to night school while raising young children in Toronto. She went on to work in the Catholic School Board in Toronto for many years. She took real joy in teaching and reading to her children, her grandchildren, and her students. She also had a talent for making Irish soda bread and scones, which she continued to do well into her final year, much to the delight of her many friends and extended family. She is survived by her children Mary, Teresa (Shane), and John (Rina); her grandchildren Travis (Jeniece) Colleen, Sean, Allison, Ashley, Ian, Mia, and Liam and her great-grandson, Jaxon; her sisters Catherine Glen, Bridget Gough and Ann Power; and that big extended clan of McGuires into which she married. She is predeceased by her husband John, her daughter Bridgid (Bridie), and her brother John O'Grady. A funeral mass will be held at St. John Vianney Church, 13 Baldwin Lane, Barrie, Ontario on Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. The reception will follow the service in the church hall. Viewing will take place at Steckley Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie before the funeral from 9:00-10:30. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Thornhill, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to organizations that may help others. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 26, 2020