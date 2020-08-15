1/1
Grietje Peggy VANDERDRIFT
Passed away in her 84th year on August 11th at Wynfield Long Term Care in Oshawa. Loving wife of the late Henk Vanderdrift (2005). Caring and devoted Mom to Carla (Brent) Noel, Ronald (Lyn) and Richard (Carla). Proud Oma of Cameron, Cayleigh (Randy) Dufour and Hayley. Oma-Oma to Aubrey. Peggy emigrated from the Netherlands in 1958 and met Henk soon after. They married in 1960 and lived in Oakville, Severn Bridge and Orillia. Peggy moved to Wynfield Retirement Residence in Oshawa in 2017 and then to Long Term Care this past June. Peggy was a wonderful Mother/Oma who was quick to laugh, and who loved her visits with family and friends. She will be remembered for her quiet determination and sense of adventure, having camped in Alaska, the Yukon and all provinces. She worked at the family farm in Severn Bridge and drove a school bus for 25 years. She was an active member of the Christian Reformed Church in Orillia and was welcomed by the Zion CRC in Oshawa after her move. The family would like to thank the staff at LTC Wynfield for their excellent care and genuine compassion. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234).


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
