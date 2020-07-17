1/1
Guenter Naumann
Passed away at 11:31 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in rural Waubaushene, Ontario at the age of 77. Guenter was born September 12, 1942, in Giessen, Hessen, Germany. Raised in Oberndorf/ Solms he apprenticed as a Toolmaker at Ernst Leitz, Wetzlar and came to Canada in 1961, since then he was an area resident. He retired from Raytheon Elcan Optical Technologies after a long successful career in Senior Management at the age of 65. He enjoyed travelling throughout Canada and abroad. On Sunday mornings, he regularly enjoyed the F1 series in Motorsports with friends. Guenter was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist, with many adventures throughout Ontario at hunt camps. Guenter raised his family in and around the Midland/ Ontario area, where he made new long lasting friendships. He was well travelled and had made many friends throughout the world, while always remembering his heritage of his family and friends in Germany. He will be fondly remembered by many in the North Simcoe area, as well as beyond the Canadian boarders. He is survived by his beloved Spouse Rejeanne Lachapelle, son Heinrich (Steffi) Naumann, Grandchildren Laura & Carl, daughter Lisa Naumann, grandson Bryce, sister Christel Gerth (Naumann), brother-in-law Hal (Debbie) Belfry, and sister-in-law Ruth Roberts. He is preceded in death by his parents Martha & Heinrich Naumann, brother Manfred Naumann, and first wife Marion Naumann (Belfry). As per Guenters wishes there will be no services held, cremation has taken place. We ask that you please remember him as he was, a big soft heart in a hard shell. Contributions in memory of Guenter can be made in his name to the Georgian Bay Hunters and Anglers (www.gbhuntersandanglers. com, gbhaclub@gmail.com). Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 17, 2020.
