On Monday February 17, 2020 at the age of 91 passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Gunter of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Shirley for over 67 years. Loving father of Mark (Kathy), Kim (Steve), Scott and the late Grant. Cherished Papa of Brock (Robyn), Marcy (Armand) and Chris (Sherry) and great grandfather of Bennett, Austin, Robbie and Katelyn. Gunter was first and foremost a man who cherished his family. He was skilled at many things including story and joke telling. He made friends easily with his outgoing personality. He had a passion for fishing and golf and he was proud to have six hole in ones to his credit. He will be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held in the spring at Wasaga Beach Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by his family. To sign Gunter's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020