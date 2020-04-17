Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
Resources
More Obituaries for Gunter Ziemendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gunter Karl Ziemendorf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gunter Karl Ziemendorf Obituary
Gunter Ziemendorf passed away Good Friday morning April 10th at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, as the result of a recent stroke. He is predeceased by Hannelore, his beloved wife of 57 years. Gunter was a man of many interests and together with Hannah he loved to travel. Special were their visits to friends and family. He was always available for helpful advice and when needed, help at a moment's notice. Born in Berlin, he immigrated to Canada in 1954. Unable to find a technical work, he first found a job as a truck driver for Laura Secord. It was there he met the love of his life, Hannelore. He later found work in the Boiler Department at St. Joseph's Hospital and obtained his Operating Engineer's Certificate. Always interested in taking on increased responsibilities, he moved on to the Engineering Department at Stelco, and from there on to Pilkington Glass. He later became in charge of maintenance at Silverwood Dairies, and lastly retired as head of maintenance at Coca Cola Bottling (Toronto). These last years he devoted his time to providing loving and patient care to Hannah, keeping her at home to the very end. He is survived by brother Heinz Ziemendorf and sister Jutta Schientek and her family in Germany, Roy Becker and sisters Karen and Sandra in England, Michael Langer and family in Washington State, and many close friends. Many thanks to the personnel of the Royal Victoria Hospital for their kind and attentive care provided under very trying circumstances. For those wanting to do so, it is asked that memorial donations be made to any one of: The RVH Foundation, The Heart & Stroke Foundation, The Alzheimer Society, or any charity of one's choosing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held at Alliston Union Cemetery. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gunter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -