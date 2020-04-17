|
Gunter Ziemendorf passed away Good Friday morning April 10th at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, as the result of a recent stroke. He is predeceased by Hannelore, his beloved wife of 57 years. Gunter was a man of many interests and together with Hannah he loved to travel. Special were their visits to friends and family. He was always available for helpful advice and when needed, help at a moment's notice. Born in Berlin, he immigrated to Canada in 1954. Unable to find a technical work, he first found a job as a truck driver for Laura Secord. It was there he met the love of his life, Hannelore. He later found work in the Boiler Department at St. Joseph's Hospital and obtained his Operating Engineer's Certificate. Always interested in taking on increased responsibilities, he moved on to the Engineering Department at Stelco, and from there on to Pilkington Glass. He later became in charge of maintenance at Silverwood Dairies, and lastly retired as head of maintenance at Coca Cola Bottling (Toronto). These last years he devoted his time to providing loving and patient care to Hannah, keeping her at home to the very end. He is survived by brother Heinz Ziemendorf and sister Jutta Schientek and her family in Germany, Roy Becker and sisters Karen and Sandra in England, Michael Langer and family in Washington State, and many close friends. Many thanks to the personnel of the Royal Victoria Hospital for their kind and attentive care provided under very trying circumstances. For those wanting to do so, it is asked that memorial donations be made to any one of: The RVH Foundation, The Heart & Stroke Foundation, The Alzheimer Society, or any charity of one's choosing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held at Alliston Union Cemetery. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020