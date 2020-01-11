|
|
Passed away peacefully with her family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Dunc Robson. Loved mother of Jo-Anne (Dan), Gale (Keith), Shelley (Dave), John (Rosanne) Peter, Jenni-Lynne (Paul), Bradley (Sue) and predeceased by Donnie. Loving grandma of Angela, Bill (Laura), Casey (Dave), Kayla (Lucas), Blake (Carolyn), Colbey (Mitchell), Krystal (Dave), Jake, Cierra, Mackenzie, Rebecca, Raymond, Jessica (Dov), Jennifer, Joseph (Hayley). Great-grandma to Ryder, Kyliam, Sutton, Sage, Emma, Lilly, Elijah and Emerson. Predeceased by brothers Lloyd Rogers (Doris) and Bob Rogers. Dear sister-in-law of Barb Rogers, Elder (Barbara), Don (Janet), Wanita, Margaret (Pete), Lawrence (Mandy), Lloyd (Lindsay). Gwen will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation was held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston. Funeral service was held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 160 King St. S., Alliston on Monday, December 30th at 11 a.m. with interment at Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020