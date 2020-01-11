Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Robson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline "Gwen" Robson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully with her family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Dunc Robson. Loved mother of Jo-Anne (Dan), Gale (Keith), Shelley (Dave), John (Rosanne) Peter, Jenni-Lynne (Paul), Bradley (Sue) and predeceased by Donnie. Loving grandma of Angela, Bill (Laura), Casey (Dave), Kayla (Lucas), Blake (Carolyn), Colbey (Mitchell), Krystal (Dave), Jake, Cierra, Mackenzie, Rebecca, Raymond, Jessica (Dov), Jennifer, Joseph (Hayley). Great-grandma to Ryder, Kyliam, Sutton, Sage, Emma, Lilly, Elijah and Emerson. Predeceased by brothers Lloyd Rogers (Doris) and Bob Rogers. Dear sister-in-law of Barb Rogers, Elder (Barbara), Don (Janet), Wanita, Margaret (Pete), Lawrence (Mandy), Lloyd (Lindsay). Gwen will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation was held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston. Funeral service was held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 160 King St. S., Alliston on Monday, December 30th at 11 a.m. with interment at Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendoline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -