Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland at the age of 89. Betty of Stayner, beloved wife of Leo Straver and the late Joseph Schaap (1988). Loving mother of Theo (Niki), Anne (the late David MacMillan), John (Enza), Joe (Sherry) and Patricia (Donald Steele). Cherished Oma of 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Mary (Tim), Bill, John (Debbie), Wilma, Nellie and Maggie. Betty will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews, Leo's children Ken (Mary), Annette (Patrick), Larry (Cindy), Bernita and their families as well as her many friends and neighbors. Betty made Canada her home immigrating from the Netherlands with her parents and siblings in 1950. After establishing her own family, she returned to her farming roots and was a driving force in the family dairy operation. She is well known for her skills as a seamstress and in the kitchen and garden. Betty was a strong and independent woman who cherished her family and her faith. She gave freely of her time to the church and other community associations. She will be sincerely missed. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday September 1st at St. Patrick's Church, 215 Pine Street, Stayner at 11 o'clock. Due to current restrictions church space will be reserved for immediate family. Limited others are welcome to view the Funeral Mass at the parish hall. A recording of the Funeral Mass will also be posted later in the day for online viewing. Interment immediately following the Mass at St. Patrick's Cemetery. A face covering is required inside the church and the hall. If desired, a donation to Diabetes Canada or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by Betty's family. Special thanks to the staff at Georgian Bay Hospital for their excellent attention to Betty's needs during her final days. To sign Betty's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com