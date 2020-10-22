1/1
Hank Matthew (Baud Wau Dung) Monague
Passed away suddenly on October 14th in his home on Christian Island surrounded by family at the age of 35. Loving husband of Janell. Proud dad of Landon and Nora. Beloved son of Shelley and Rick Monague. Big brother to Reid (Nina), Chett and Emma. Predeceased by his grandparents, Russell and Josephine Monague and David and Diane Forget. He will be forever remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and many cousins. He'll be fondly remembered by his partners at EMS, Beausoleil Fire Rescue, Beausoleil First Nation Chief and Council and the Minor Hockey Community. Visitation will be held Saturday October 17th at Christian Island United Church at 1p.m. until the Service on Monday, October 19th at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at the R.C Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Niijii and Christian Island United Church.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
