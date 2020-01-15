|
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Hans on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Barrie Manor two days before his 90th birthday. Hans was born in Garson, Ontario to Vaino and Hilda and grew up in Mattawa. Hans' dad died when he was two years old and he started working at a young age to help his mother and family. His close-knit family moved to Sudbury and in 1955 he married Eila (Ranta) and they raised their family in Naughton and New Sudbury. After 34 years of service Hans' retired from Imperial Oil in 1985 after working the last four years in Brantford, being transferred there in 1981. In 1985, Hans and Eila moved back to Sudbury until moving to Barrie in 2015. Throughout his life Hans loved to fish, hunt, read, play cards (especially cribbage!), cross-country skiing, dance, listen to music (especially his kids playing their instruments), and watching the Leafs and the Blue Jays. But his favourite thing to do was spending time at our Wavy Lake Camp with family and friends. Hans and Eila bought their camp lot in 1969 after years of camping and built us paradise! Our little piece of Heaven on Earth. So many great memories. After a terrible accident in 2003, Hans had to learn how to walk again. At the time, he said all he wanted to do was take a walk, then have a sauna and a beer and he couldn't do any of them. But in time, with a lot of work, support and sisu he did all three for many years! Hans was a very proud Canadian and proud of his Finnish heritage. He has passed on both to his children. Hans was the loving husband of Eila (2017) for 62 years, the cherished dad of Peggy (Rick) Tulloch, Brenda and Glen (Mary-Anne), the proud and fun pappa of Andrew. Dear brother of Henry (Vi predeceased), Helga (Wilfred) Basto both predeceased, Helvi (Ev predeceased) Kitching and Harold (Martha). Hans was also very close to Eila's parents, Toivo and Hilma Ranta and her siblings: Irja, Tauno, Aino, Billy, Marlene, and Helmi, all predeceased, survived by Kay Kallio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by his furry friend, Brady. We would like to thank all the staff at Barrie Manor for their care and compassion for "Hansy/Pappa Bear". You all spoiled him...Thanks! Hans was asked many years ago if he missed not having a father growing up and he said you can't miss something you didn't have, so we will gladly miss him because we did have a dad who was the best! "Thanks Dad for caring for us so well with Mom, and giving us such a great life, and most of all thanks for our camp that we will enjoy for the rest of our lives! We love you... So long for now! Nakemin". At Hans' request there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers a donation to a would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020