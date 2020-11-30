1/1
Hans Julius Rensch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dies peacefully in Hastings, Ontario on Monday, November 2, 2020 in his 73rd year. Hans of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Dianne Graham. Loving father of Son Mark Rensch and stepsons Mark, Michael (Trish) and Matt (Colleen) Graham. Cherished papa of Jessica, Mackenzie, Taylor and Quinton. Dear brother of Carola and Anne. Hans is predeceased by his parents and his four brothers. Hans also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten. Cremation has taken place and private family arrangements at this time. If desired, a donation to a charity of your choosing would be appreciated by his family. To sign Hans Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved