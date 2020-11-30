Dies peacefully in Hastings, Ontario on Monday, November 2, 2020 in his 73rd year. Hans of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Dianne Graham. Loving father of Son Mark Rensch and stepsons Mark, Michael (Trish) and Matt (Colleen) Graham. Cherished papa of Jessica, Mackenzie, Taylor and Quinton. Dear brother of Carola and Anne. Hans is predeceased by his parents and his four brothers. Hans also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten. Cremation has taken place and private family arrangements at this time. If desired, a donation to a charity of your choosing would be appreciated by his family. To sign Hans Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com