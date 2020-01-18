|
|
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Harold Phillips in his 84th year, loving husband of Patricia. Proud father of Mark (Virginia) Phillips, Gary Phillips (Grace Pacheco), Deborah (Earle) Brox, Suzanne Ratchford, Sandra (Paul) Oram, David Phillips (Stephanie Larmand), Stephen (Priscila and the late Ruth) Maynard, Jay (Karen) Maynard. Grandfather of Jason, Mike, James, Crystal, Christopher, Curtis, Nicole, Timothy, Hudson, Georgia, Joshua, Caleb, Hannah, Keziah, Bryden, Carter and Avery. Harold is also survived by his great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, his sister Lorraine French, Dolly Peddle, Sharon Moore and brothers John Phillips, Danny Phillips and Barry Phillips. Harold is predeceased by his sisters Evelyn Ferguson, Myrna Collins, Joan Phillips and brothers Roy Phillips and George Phillips. Harold will also be remembered by Colleen Stuart, his brother-in-law John (Barbara) Thompson, as well as his many friends. Friends and family were received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St., Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.) on Saturday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service was held in the Chapel on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a reception following Spring interment will be held in Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 18, 2020