It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harold Edwin Graham on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in his 84th year. Predeceased by his parents and his sister Clara Ritchie. Harold is lovingly remembered by his partner Beverley Henson and her children Linda (Richard), Ken (Lori), Larry (Dorothy) and Carol (Craig). Cherished father of Laurie Farquharson (Brian) and their children; Samantha (Brendan), Danielle, Jacob and Kyle. Rob Graham (Shannon) and their children; Brianna, Hayden and Geordie. Karen Graham (Albie O'Hanian) and their daughter Shelby. Sharon Graham (Colleen Elson) and their children; Kellan, Nevin and Allia. Harold will be dearly missed by his siblings Helen Caldwell, Phyllis-May Crowe (Tim), Fran Archer (Fred) and brother-in-law Bob Ritchie as well as many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. One last "Jam" celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to Huronia Hospice - Tomkins House (www.hospicehuronia.ca) and the Canadian Cancer Society (www.cancer.ca) are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca Harold has gathered his friends and all the angels and is calling them a square dance in heaven.

Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.
