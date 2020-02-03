Home

Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
Harold Heels

Passed away at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Harold was the loving husband of the late Joan and cherished father of Karen Heels. Born in Barrie, Harold was raised and resided in Toronto until retiring to Midland in 1988. Harold was a Christian; a Boy Scout Leader (Second Don Mills Scout Troop); member of Simcoe Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Eastern Star; and railroad enthusiast/member of the Midland Model Railroad Club. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 3, 2020
