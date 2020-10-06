1/1
Harold Leonard VIRGINT
Passed away peacefully at Champlain Manor, Orillia, Ontario on September 29, 2020, with his loving wife of 65 years, Wilma (Grainger) Virgint at his side, deeply loved by daughters Susan Virgint Campbell, Sophia (Virgint) Macko and Elizabeth (Virgint) Davison, son Stanley Virgint, sons-in-law, Fred Campbell, Jeffrey Macko, Danny Ross, grandchildren Amanda and Harley Davison and great grandson Charley Davison. Harold was born in Toronto Ont. on Jan. 15, 1930, son of Frederick and Caroline Virgint, (nee Walker), predeceased by brother of Stanley Virgint, Hazel Leonard, Ruby McCutcheon and Elsie Noon. A wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Visitation was held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East, Orillia, ON (705) 327-0221 on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. A funeral service was held the following day on October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Atherley Cemetery, 5610 Highway 12, Simcoe County, Ontario. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 6, 2020.
