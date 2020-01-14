|
|
Passed away peacefully at Dufferin Oaks on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in his 85th year. Harold was the son of the late Bob and Della Vail. Loving brother of the late Norma Denney and Mildred Briffa. Dear uncle of Brenda, Cheri and Shaun. He will be lovingly remembered by his friends and neighbours. Friends and family will be received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Spring interment at Mansfield Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Parkinson Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 14, 2020