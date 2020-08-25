Passed away unexpectedly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Bill Graham of Wasaga Beach in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Charmaine Graham (nee Stewart). Dear father of Melissa Graham (Jeff), Jade Graham (Joe), Dallas Jones (Jason), and Brock Graham (Sarah). Proud grandpa of Ally, Jenna, Marcia, Noel, Lennon, Elias, Oliver, Baby J, and Rylee. Brother of Carol Buker (late Brian) and the late Richard. Brother-in-law of Danny (Sheree), Dawn, Frances (Brian), and Kelly. Bill will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill loved sports and was always betting and losing to his friends, Don Dempster and Pete Minnings. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to OSPCA, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, or Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com