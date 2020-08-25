1/1
Harold William GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Bill Graham of Wasaga Beach in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Charmaine Graham (nee Stewart). Dear father of Melissa Graham (Jeff), Jade Graham (Joe), Dallas Jones (Jason), and Brock Graham (Sarah). Proud grandpa of Ally, Jenna, Marcia, Noel, Lennon, Elias, Oliver, Baby J, and Rylee. Brother of Carol Buker (late Brian) and the late Richard. Brother-in-law of Danny (Sheree), Dawn, Frances (Brian), and Kelly. Bill will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill loved sports and was always betting and losing to his friends, Don Dempster and Pete Minnings. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to OSPCA, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, or Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved