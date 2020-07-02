1/
Harriette Rooney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriette Isabelle Rooney (nee Wilton), of Durham, passed away at Rockwood Terrace, Durham on Friday, June 26, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Kenneth Rooney. Loving mother of Robert Rooney, Richard Rooney and his wife Laura Dinner, and Lois and her husband John Giurin. Cherished grandmother of David Giurin, Anna Giurin, William Rooney, and Trish Rooney. Dear sister of Robert "Bob" Wilton. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and her many beloved friends. Predeceased by her sister Anne Wilton and her brother Neil Wilton. The family would like to thank the staff at Rockwood Terrace for their tender loving care. A private service will be held. Friends and extended family are welcome to view the service by visiting the McCulloch-Watson Home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mccullochwatson). Interment at Maplewood Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Durham Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the McCulloch-Watson Funeral Home, Durham.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
02:00 PM
McCulloch-Watson Home Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCulloch-Watson Funeral Home
166 Bruce Street North
Durham, ON N0G 1R0
(519)369 - 3837
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 28, 2020
Lois, John, David and Anna:
Our deepest sympathy to you all on the loss of your Mom and Grandma. "As long as there are memories, there is life."
Bruce and Sandee
Sandee Brown Davidson
Friend
June 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I have many happy memories of being with your family when you lived in Stirling. Harriette was a good friend to our mom
Anne Sinclair Tucker
Anne Tucker
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved