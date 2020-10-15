Died quietly after a brief illness on Tuesday October 13, 2002 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood in his 87th year. John of Wasaga Beach, beloved partner of Donna McCulloch. Dear father to fourteen children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother to Don, Ron, Darryl and Ruby Hayward. John will also be missed by Donna's family, his many friends and neighbours. A private family service will be held, officiated by his friend Pastor Keith Lockhart. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation would be appreciated. To sign John's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com