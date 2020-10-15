1/1
Harrison John BEATTIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harrison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died quietly after a brief illness on Tuesday October 13, 2002 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood in his 87th year. John of Wasaga Beach, beloved partner of Donna McCulloch. Dear father to fourteen children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother to Don, Ron, Darryl and Ruby Hayward. John will also be missed by Donna's family, his many friends and neighbours. A private family service will be held, officiated by his friend Pastor Keith Lockhart. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation would be appreciated. To sign John's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved