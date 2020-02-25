|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in his 93rd year. Harry, a long time resident of Collingwood, was a friend to many through his involvement with the Leisure Time Club, darts at the Collingwood Legion and working at Lloyd Fletcher Motors. He will be remembered by his dear friends David and Ruth Jones and all who knew him. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to SickKids Hospital in Harry's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 25, 2020