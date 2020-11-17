1/1
Harry G.J. Winkels
Passed away peacefully while watching the Masters Golf Tournament at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of 67 years of Maria "Liz" Winkels. Loving father of Diana (Angelo), William (Kimberly) and John (Natalia). Cherished grandfather (Opa) of Michael, Marcus, Courtney, Brandon, Johnny and Stephanie. Fondly remembered by his surviving brothers, extended family and all his friends. A private family service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home. If desired, memorial donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital, palliative care unit, would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation for the love, care and kindness from all the staff at the hospital who took care of our dear loved one. Memorial condolences may be made at www.penetangfuneral.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
