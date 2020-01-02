Home

Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston on December 8, 2019 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of 72 years to Betty (nee Ruffett). Loved father of Dale (Ray Hunt), Dennis (Brenda), Doug (Marilyn), Donna (Harry Perkins), Dean (Deb), Darlene Squibb, Deb (Mike Doohan). Lovingly remembered by his 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joan McFadden. Harry will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. with family memories shared at 1:30 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
