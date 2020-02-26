|
Passed away at Spencer House, Orillia with family at his side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 90 formerly of R.R. #5, Coldwater. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (September 2010). Loved father of Lynne Hambly of Orillia, June Kling of Orillia, and Sally Sinclair (Gary) of R.R. #2, Coldwater. Will be missed by his six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Harvard was a retired employee of Farhamet - Kabota. At the request of Harvard there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Harvard may be made to the and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 26, 2020