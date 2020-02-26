Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvard HAWKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvard HAWKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvard HAWKINS Obituary
Passed away at Spencer House, Orillia with family at his side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 90 formerly of R.R. #5, Coldwater. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (September 2010). Loved father of Lynne Hambly of Orillia, June Kling of Orillia, and Sally Sinclair (Gary) of R.R. #2, Coldwater. Will be missed by his six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Harvard was a retired employee of Farhamet - Kabota. At the request of Harvard there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Harvard may be made to the and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -